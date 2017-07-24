Women's store Torrid now open at Wolfchase Galleria

Just in time for back-to-school shopping, Wolfchase Galleria has added a new addition to its shops.

Retailer Torrid is now open for business inside the mall.

The store specializes in fashion for plus-sized women.

According to Simon, which owns Wolfchase, Torrid “features collections that reflect the latest trends for each season in apparel, lingerie and accessories,” and each item is “designed and constructed specifically to fit and flatter a voluptuous figure, rather than being a “sized-up” version of a fashion piece.“

The new 2,798 square-foot store is open for business on the lower level near Dillard’s.

