Staffmark hosting job fair Wednesday

Staffmark is looking to hire a number of positions at a job fair this week.

The company is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, July 26, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The fair will be held at Homewood Suites on 3583 Hacks Cross Road in Memphis.

Staffmark is looking for pickers, verifiers, PZ operators, forklift operators, and material handlers.

The jobs will be long-term and possible permanent.

