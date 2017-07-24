No charges against deputies in fatal Arlington shooting

No Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies will face charges in the deadly shooting of a man in Arlington last year, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

According to the DA’s office, two deputies shot and killed 48-year-old Jimmy Lee Lawson on December 17 after they rushed to a home on Osborn Road for a domestic violence call.

Investigators said Lawson was running at the deputies with a knife in his hand. After he refused to drop the weapon, both fired a shot.

Lawson’s blood alcohol level was 0.322.

“It was a tragic situation for everyone,” Weirich said. “The officers had only seconds to react and had no other choice, yet they will have to live with that night the rest of their lives. Mr. Lawson’s family has suffered the loss of someone very important in their lives.”

Both deputies were put on administrative leave pending the investigation as per protocol, but neither will be charged, which frees them to return to work.

