6'4, 286 lb. 8th grader has offers from Ole Miss, Miss. State

An eighth grader in Mississippi is already making a huge impact on college coaches.

Jaheim Oatis hasn’t started eight grade yet, but already stands 6-4, weighing 286 lbs.

Oatis, from Columbia, Mississippi, is already a three-sport athlete who towers over his basketball teammates and throws a self-reported 85 miles per hour fastball, but football coaches are taking the most notice.

Oatis said he’s received offers from Ole Miss, Alabama, and Mississippi State—the first three schools he’s visited.

6'4 286lbs BEAST!!???? GOING TO 8TH GRADE 3 OFFERS IN MY 1ST 3 CAMPS!!!! OLEMISS, MISSISSIPPISTATE, AND AL REMEMBER THE NAME JAHEIM OATIS!!!! pic.twitter.com/sda0A3lMIE — Jaheim Oatis (@JaheimOatis) July 22, 2017

Oh, and his 40-yard dash time isn’t bad, either.

My 40 at Mississippi state... ?????? pic.twitter.com/il4TZxelqj — Jaheim Oatis (@JaheimOatis) July 24, 2017

The recruiting trail truly never stops.

