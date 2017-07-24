6'4, 286 lb. 8th grader has offers from Ole Miss, Miss. State - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Jaheim Oatis and Alabama coach Nick Saban (Source: Twitter/@JaheimOatis) Jaheim Oatis and Alabama coach Nick Saban (Source: Twitter/@JaheimOatis)
COLUMBIA, MS (WMC) -

An eighth grader in Mississippi is already making a huge impact on college coaches.

Jaheim Oatis hasn’t started eight grade yet, but already stands 6-4, weighing 286 lbs.

Oatis, from Columbia, Mississippi, is already a three-sport athlete who towers over his basketball teammates and throws a self-reported 85 miles per hour fastball, but football coaches are taking the most notice.

Oatis said he’s received offers from Ole Miss, Alabama, and Mississippi State—the first three schools he’s visited.

Oh, and his 40-yard dash time isn’t bad, either.

The recruiting trail truly never stops.

