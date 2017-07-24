Tuesday @10: How did Jessica really die?

A young woman's parents are turning up the heat on investigators by using social media to press for answers surrounding their daughter's death.

A young woman's parents are turning up the heat on investigators by using social media to press for answers surrounding their daughter's death.

Parents: Police are wrong about daughter's 'suicide'

Parents: Police are wrong about daughter's 'suicide'

Also on WMCTV.COM

A postal worker discovered a heart-stopping scene while making rounds in a Horn Lake, Mississippi, neighborhood on June 2.

Sitting with her legs crossed and shoestrings tied around her neck, a mother of two was hanging lifeless from a mailbox.

Investigators ruled the event a suicide, but her family and friends say something far more sinister occurred.

Watch WMC Action News 5 at 10 p.m. Tuesday to see our in-depth investigation into this disturbing murder mystery.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.