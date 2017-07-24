Law enforcement FED UP with crime, seek tougher sentencing

Law enforcement agencies are seeking tougher penalties for gun violence after violent crime is up almost 10 percent year to year in both Memphis and Shelby County.

In order to slow the violence, officials in Memphis said they're turning to tougher sentences as a solution.

City, county, and federal authorities announced the roll out of the FED UP campaign on Monday.

"It hurts the people who live in Memphis," Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said. "I don't want to talk to any more mothers whose child has died as a result of gun violence."

The added penalties at the state level come for convicted felons with a firearm. If the prior conviction is for a violent crime or drug trafficking then the tougher sentencing would apply.

Previously, they faced a minimum of three years in prison. But, a new state law could cause them to face up to eight years in prison.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said her office will not be making any deals on felons in possession of a handgun case.

"If you commit a gun crime, you're looking at the maximum time, state or federal," Weirich said.

MPD Director Mike Rallings said officials are warning those commiting the violence to put the guns down now before they get caught and face the tougher sentencing.

"We're trying to give individuals a heads up. We're telling you to put the guns down now," Rallings said.

Federal authorities said they'll step up their enforcement of cases where violent criminals are found with guns.

"Everybody wants a safe place to live and work and we're going to do everything we can do to get that done," Acting US Attorney Lawerence Laurenzi said.

However, the idea of tougher sentencing and locking people up longer is not favored by everyone,

Josh Spickler, with Just City, said research shows putting people behind bars for longer is more expensive and does not actually cut crime.

"The answer is to address the flow of guns into this community," Spickler said. "To address the number of young people in this community who have no opportunities, to address systemic generational poverty in this community."

The City of Memphis is throwing in $300,000 for the FED UP marketing effort, which will help put TV ads, radio ads, and billboards all across Memphis.

