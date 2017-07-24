Distribution center to hire 3,000 employees in Memphis

A woman was critically injured Sunday night by a hit-and-run driver.More >>
Two Marines killed in a military plane crash in Mississippi were making their last trips home Monday.
A Memphis distribution center is adding 3,000 new jobs in order to keep up with the demand in e-commerce.
Law enforcement agencies are seeking tougher penalties for gun violence after violent crime is up almost 10 percent year to year in both Memphis and Shelby County.
Eden at Watersedge apartment complex in Fox Meadows faces new violations for its "revolving door" of air conditioning failures. Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise updates his investigation from Shelby County Environmental Court.
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.
A Lexington man is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child for leaving a baby inside a car he dropped off to be serviced.
The "Purpose" stadium tour had been going since March 2016. Upcoming dates included some U.S. stops at AT&T Stadium, the Rose Bowl and Gillette Stadium.
The 11-month-old has a rare genetic condition, and his parents want to take him to America to receive an experimental treatment.
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.
The man killed by Southaven police officers did not have any active warrants out for his arrest, according to District Attorney John Champion.
A California bar devised a code drink women can order, alerting the staff to quietly intervene.
