Distribution center to hire 3,000 employees in Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Memphis distribution center is adding 3,000 new jobs in order to keep up with the demand in e-commerce.

Radial is hiring seasonal workers. However, those jobs have the potential to turn into full-time jobs after the holidays.

