Job fair seeks safe, responsible bus drivers for SCS

The company in charge of getting Shelby County students to and from school is on the hunt for new drivers.

Durham School Services runs the bus system for Shelby County Schools.

A couple years after some bad headlines surrounding bus crashes and hiring practices, Durham School Services is working to make sure the men and women who drive children to school are qualified.

Durham is looking to hire 50-60 new drivers. The company is also hiring bus monitors.

"We are looking for people who have clean driving records for the last five years and looking for a 10 year clean criminal record," Durham Safety Training Supervisor William Rosser said.

In response to a WMC5 investigation that uncovered some problems with the company hiring drivers with questionable motor vehicle and felony histories, Durham School Services said it now provides $3,500 worth of training for every recruit.

We do evaluations on each driver every year to make ensure they are following the safety standards as well as what the state requires," Rosser said.

"For one, you have a bus load of kids that you are responsible for. So no speeding, no cell phones. That's one of our policies, no cell phones period," bus driver Tarsha Gaston said.

A job fair Monday brought out dozens of potential drivers looking for jobs with Durham School Services.

Durham will begin dry-run bus routes this week to reduce delays on the first day of class.

"So if you see a bus in your neighborhood driving around they are getting familiar with their routes, they are finding out if there are safety hazards or points of concern," Rosser said.

