2 Marines killed in plane crash make last trips home

The man killed by Southaven police officers did not have any active warrants out for his arrest, according to District Attorney John Champion.More >>
The man killed by Southaven police officers did not have any active warrants out for his arrest, according to District Attorney John Champion.More >>
A woman was critically injured Sunday night by a hit-and-run driver.More >>
A woman was critically injured Sunday night by a hit-and-run driver.More >>
Two Marines killed in a military plane crash in Mississippi were making their last trips home Monday.More >>
Two Marines killed in a military plane crash in Mississippi were making their last trips home Monday.More >>
A Memphis distribution center is adding 3,000 new jobs in order to keep up with the demand in e-commerce.More >>
A Memphis distribution center is adding 3,000 new jobs in order to keep up with the demand in e-commerce.More >>
Law enforcement agencies are seeking tougher penalties for gun violence after violent crime is up almost 10 percent year to year in both Memphis and Shelby County.More >>
Law enforcement agencies are seeking tougher penalties for gun violence after violent crime is up almost 10 percent year to year in both Memphis and Shelby County.More >>