2 Marines killed in plane crash make last trips home

By The Associated Press

Two Marines killed in a military plane crash in Mississippi were making their last trips home Monday.

The body of Marine Maj. Caine Goyette, the plane's pilot, was being taken to a funeral home near Albany, New York, while a motorcade of veterans and motorcycle clubs escorted the remains of 20-year-old Cpl. Dan Baldassare to Freehold, New Jersey.

The two were among 15 Marines and a Navy sailor who died when the military transport plane slammed into soybean fields in the Mississippi Delta on July 10. It was the deadliest Marine Corps air disaster since 2005, when a transport helicopter went down during a sandstorm in Iraq, killing 30 Marines and a sailor. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

