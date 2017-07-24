Ole Miss' new head coach Matt Luke excited about 'dream job'

The man filling in as head coach of Ole Miss' football team will make $1.15 million this season, according to the school's athletic director.

Matt Luke is taking over for disgraced coach Hugh Freeze, who resigned after evidence surfaced that he used a school-issued phone to call an escort service.

Luke is trying to push past the headlines of his predecessor. He said he's excited to represent Ole Miss.

"I can't believe that I have spent 14 years of my life as a player or a coach here. I can truly tell y'all today that this is my dream job. It's a job that I've been preparing my whole life for. I feel more strongly than ever that I'm the right man to run this program," Luke said.

Luke's name is well-known in Oxford. His father was a defensive back in the 60s, his brother was a quarterback in the 80s, and he was an offensive lineman in the 90s.

Luke takes over a team that was preparing to continue a legacy of winning that they'd gotten used to under Freeze.

The players, like Luke, seem excited and ready to get the season underway.

"He'll be a great head coach," offensive lineman Javon Patterson said. "He's very passionate; he's always going to give his whole; he loses his voice almost every practice for us, so I know he'll give it all for the team. I'm excited about him being the Ole Miss Rebels head coach and things are going to go great--in a great direction."

The Rebels get their season started September 2 against South Alabama.

