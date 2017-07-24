Bass Pro Shops giving away free fudge

Bass Pro Shops is giving away 19 tons of fudge Wednesday, July 26.

The outdoor goods retailer is thanking customers for naming the retailer as one of "America's Most Reputable Companies." Bass Pro ranked 19th in the survey, so they decided to give away 19 tons of fudge.

Mid-South customers can stop at either Bass Pro Shops location in Memphis on Wednesday to enjoy the fudge--while supplies last.

Customers can only receive block of free fudge per visit.

