Memphis body shop catches fire, shuts down Summer Avenue

A Memphis body shop caught fire Monday evening.

Memphis firefighters arrived on the scene of the fire at Joe Stewart Body Shop and worked to control the fire quickly.

The body shop is at 2896 Summer Avenue. The fire has caused emergency workers to close Summer Avenue while firefighters still work the scene.

WMC Action News 5 has crews on the scene and we're working to learn more about what caused the fire.

