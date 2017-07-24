Security guard leaves post, rushes to catch man who assaulted woman

A man who is accused of punching a woman in the face was chased by a security guard (SOURCE: SCSO)

A mother was attacked while walking in Downtown Memphis. The woman said she never saw it coming. One moment she was walking on Main Street, the next thing she knows she's lying on the ground in pain.

A mother of two was simply walking down the mall on Main Street and Poplar Avenue around 8 a.m. Saturday when she was punched in the face.

"The man was running up and down right there in front of the Federal Building, running around there," one witness, who did not want to be identified, said. "He was hollering and screaming, then I said uh huh, something ain't right."

A stranger stepped in to help the woman as she was lying on the cobblestones injured.

"Somebody caught him though and then drug him right there by the flower thing right there," the witness said.

A security rushed to help, despite breaking the rules of his post.

The security guard at the Federal Building was instructed to never leave his post. But, this time, he broke protocol and took off after the man who was trying to get away. The guard chased him down and placed 26-year-old Dillon Locket into custody.

The security guard held Locket in custody until police arrived.

"He was doing his job and did an excellent job and deserves a raise, absolutely deserves a raise," Angel Ramirez, who was visiting St. Jude, said.

The woman said she is OK and she's not mad at Locket. She just wants him to get help.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.