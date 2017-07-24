Security guard leaves post, rushes to catch man who assaulted woman

A Memphis body shop caught fire Monday evening.More >>
A Memphis body shop caught fire Monday evening.More >>
A pedestrian was struck in the 3500 block of Hack Cross.More >>
A pedestrian was struck in the 3500 block of Hack Cross.More >>
A man shattered the front glass door of Dollar General with a rock and then robs them as the store was preparing to open.More >>
A man shattered the front glass door of Dollar General with a rock and then robs them as the store was preparing to open.More >>
A postal worker discovered a heart-stopping scene while making rounds in a Horn Lake, Mississippi, neighborhood on June 2.More >>
A postal worker discovered a heart-stopping scene while making rounds in a Horn Lake, Mississippi, neighborhood on June 2.More >>
A mother of two was simply walking down the mall on Main Street and Poplar Avenue around 8 a.m.More >>
A mother of two was simply walking down the mall on Main Street and Poplar Avenue around 8 a.m.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
Birmingham police say three people died in a wreck Monday evening on Interstate 65 southbound that involved two 18-wheelers and another vehicle.More >>
Birmingham police say three people died in a wreck Monday evening on Interstate 65 southbound that involved two 18-wheelers and another vehicle.More >>