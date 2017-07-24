City Watch issued for man missing for almost a week

A Memphis man has been missing for almost a week.

Memphis Police Department issued a city watch for Howard Barnett, 38, who has not been seen or heard from since July 18.

He was last seen in the 4400 block of Timber Rise Road shortly after 10 p.m. on July 18.

He was on his way to a relative's home and never arrived. Family members said he speaks to his children and family on a daily basis.

He is described as a being 5-feet-8-inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray gym shorts, and flip flops.

He has a 2005 Honda Odyssey Van with temporary tags.

If you have any information on his location, call Memphis Police Department.

