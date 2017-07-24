Man robs Dollar General, flees with unknown amount of money

A man shattered the front glass door of Dollar General with a rock and then robs them as the store was preparing to open.

On Saturday, July 22, police were called to the Dollar General on Jackson Ave at 6:51 a.m. The victim told officers she was in the back office preparing to open when the suspect approached the store and broke the front glass door with a rock.

The suspect implied that he had a weapon but the weapon was never exposed. He demanded that the victim give him money from the safe.

The suspect was described as a slim black male that stood at about 5’5” with dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a brown skull cap, red shirt, blue jeans, and white socks on his hands.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.