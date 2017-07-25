Redbirds win again, move to 31 games over .500

The Memphis Redbirds closed out their series against Las Vegas with a 6-4 victory to bring the team 31 games over .500.

The Redbirds have now swept three of the last five series and have won 20 of their last 24 games. Memphis is 17-4 in the month of July and needs four wins to match September of 1998 for the most wins in a single month in franchise history (21).

The Redbirds did not commit an error for a 12th straight contest, extending their miscue-free streak to 113 straight innings.

The 'Birds open a new home series against Salt Lake City Tuesday night, with first pitch at 7 p.m. Downtown at AutoZone Park.

