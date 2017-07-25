Update on Southaven police officer involved in deadly shooting, - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Update on Southaven police officer involved in deadly shooting, heat wave resumes today, More jobs coming to Memphis

Good Tuesday morning!

Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:

A man was shot and killed inside his home by a Southaven police officer and he may have been at the wrong home. We are talking about the case and the new information on the investigation overnight.

A little girl is giving her thanks to Memphis police. While officers worked the robbery and shooting of an off-duty Shelby County deputy, a 10-year-old little girl showed her appreciation. We'll explain why she came out there.

Mid-South runners, a new race is being held in the fall across two states. The Peer Power Foundation announced the Big River Crossing half marathon and 5K. Details this morning on WMC.

The country's poison control centers are getting an increasing number of calls about dietary supplements. A new study shows a 50 % rise in supplement exposures. A majority of the calls involved kids younger than six and nearly all of them were accidental. More on this disturbing trend this morning.

3,000 new jobs are being added to a Memphis distribution center to keep up with the demand in e-commerce. Radial is hiring seasonal workers. Those jobs could turn into full-time jobs after the holidays. Details this morning on WMC.

Weather:
Another hot one today with the chance at another triple digit heat day with the heat index. Details on that plus our next chance of rain. We have weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5 all morning long.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com:

Officers who killed Southaven man possibly responded to wrong house
ICE raid leaves community fearful they will be next
Security guard leaves post, rushes to catch man who assaulted woman
Memphis body shop catches fire, shuts down Summer Avenue
Person in critical condition after being hit on Hacks Cross

Join us this morning from 4:30-7 a.m. on WMC Action News 5 with all of your news weather and traffic this morning!

Andrew Douglas
Anchor

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen livestreamed crash that killed her sister

    Teen livestreamed crash that killed her sister

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 1:22 AM EDT2017-07-25 05:22:29 GMT
    Tuesday, July 25 2017 1:22 AM EDT2017-07-25 05:22:29 GMT

    Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.

    More >>

    Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.

    More >>

  • 200 passengers stranded for 4 days after canceled flight

    200 passengers stranded for 4 days after canceled flight

    Monday, July 24 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-07-25 03:30:23 GMT
    Tuesday, July 25 2017 12:35 AM EDT2017-07-25 04:35:30 GMT

    The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.

    More >>

    The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.

    More >>

  • 3 people dead after wreck on I-65 southbound in Birmingham

    3 people dead after wreck on I-65 southbound in Birmingham

    Monday, July 24 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-07-25 03:43:41 GMT

    Birmingham police say three people died in a wreck Monday evening on Interstate 65 southbound that involved two 18-wheelers and another vehicle.

    More >>

    Birmingham police say three people died in a wreck Monday evening on Interstate 65 southbound that involved two 18-wheelers and another vehicle.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly