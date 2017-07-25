USA Today projects Titans at 12-4, division winners

USA Today predicts that the Tennessee Titans will have a record of 12-4, and will win the AFC South. There has been a lot of hype about the Titans this offseason, but this is one of the boldest predictions yet.

Many media outlets think the Titans are destined to have a successful season as long as everyone stays healthy. This mostly means quarterback Marcus Mariota and running backs DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry.

USA Today went on to predict the Titans would be a 3 seed, but lose to 6th seeded San Diego in the Wild Card round.

Click here to see the full USA Today rankings.

