2 TDOT workers injured in crash

Two Tennessee Department of Transportation workers were rushed to the hospital after a crash in Fayette County on Monday, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.More >>
A Memphis body shop caught fire Monday evening.More >>
A pedestrian was struck in the 3500 block of Hack Cross.More >>
A man shattered the front glass door of Dollar General with a rock and then robs them as the store was preparing to open.More >>
A mother of two was simply walking down the mall on Main Street and Poplar Avenue around 8 a.m.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
The dentist is charged with failing to seek and provide adequate medical attention.More >>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.More >>
The boy's dad was marrying his stepmom, and apparently her written tribute to him was so touching he couldn't hold back tears.More >>
The Warren County home where a newborn's body was found buried in a shallow grave is now being treated as a crime scene, authorities announced Monday.More >>
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.More >>
A Hawaii mother who was forced to hold her 2-year-old son in her lap after United Airlines sold his seat to a standby passenger is now suing the airline.More >>
