2 TDOT workers injured in crash - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

2 TDOT workers injured in crash

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: THP Memphis) (Source: THP Memphis)
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN (WMC) -

Two Tennessee Department of Transportation workers were rushed to the hospital after a crash in Fayette County on Monday, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The crash involved a pickup truck and a TDOT tractor mowing the right of way.

Two TDOT workers were taken to the hospital; the extent of their injuries are unknown.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly