Memphis summer concert scene is heating up

Music fans rejoice! The Summer music scene is hot!

In August, the daughter of singer Donny Hathaway, Lalah, will grace the Bluff City with her soulful sounds.

The Grammy winner will take the stage at the New Daisy on Tuesday, August 8.

The Orpheum Theatre will host singer, songwriter, and producer Eric Roberson's concert Saturday, August 19. This show will fill your night and heart with soul.

The music doesn't stop there - it's the second annual Mid-South Music Festival with R. Kelly, Tyrese, and Monica.

The After the Party Tour rocks FedExForum on Sunday, August 27.

Wrapping up this section of Summer Music Concerts is rhythm and blues singer Tank. Summer ends two days before this concert, so it's technically fall, but who's counting?

The Savage Tour goes down at New Daisy Theatre on Sunday, September 24.

Dance, sing, and enjoy one, two, or all of these concerts.

