Oxford police make drug bust on person passed out beside dumpster

Oxford Police Department made a sizeable drug bust on someone who likely didn’t put up much of a fight.

OPD said the man was passed out beside a dumpster when they found the drugs on him—including what they said was likely used for a crack pipe.

If you are going to pass out outside by a dumpster you shouldn't have your drugs on you. pic.twitter.com/MzWJfyqrOA — Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) July 25, 2017

It was likely OPD’s easiest bust all year.

