Oxford police make drug bust on person passed out beside dumpster

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
OXFORD, MS (WMC) -

Oxford Police Department made a sizeable drug bust on someone who likely didn’t put up much of a fight.

OPD said the man was passed out beside a dumpster when they found the drugs on him—including what they said was likely used for a crack pipe.

It was likely OPD’s easiest bust all year.

