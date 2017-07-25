26 arrested on gun and drug charges in West Memphis federal sting

Federal law enforcement arrested 26 fugitives Tuesday morning in West Memphis on gun and drug charges.

Acting United States Attorney Patrick C. Harris, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Matthew Barden of the DEA, Assistant Special Agent in Charge William McCrary of the ATF, and Scott Ellington, Prosecuting Attorney for the Second Judicial District of Arkansas, held a press conference to discuss details of the arrests.

In total, 50 arrests warrants were issued in the sting, and 11 of the defendants were already in state custody, leaving 13 still at large.

The collaborative investigation began in August 2015 in an attempt to reduce violent crime and drug trafficking in West Memphis.

Around six pounds of methamphetamine were seized through the mail, and one mail carrier is under investigation.

Seventeen firearms were seized throughout the operation.

"Drug and gun crime has been overrunning the entire Arkansas Delta for some time, and the epidemic has hit West Memphis and Crittenden County hard," Harris said. "Law enforcement at all levels is committed to helping rid the community of drugs and is working together to find and stop these criminals."

The 26 defendants arrested Tuesday were transported to Little Rock, and they will appear in federal court Thursday.

The task force, named Money Don't Sleep, said they were not finished making arrests.

