Dozens of arrests made in West Memphis in federal sting

Federal law enforcement officials will announce details of a sting that led to dozens of arrests in West Memphis and Crittenden County on Tuesday afternoon.

Acting United States Attorney Patrick C. Harris will host the press conference at 1 p.m. to reveal details of the operation, which included DEA, ATF, West Memphis Police Department, and other law enforcement.

WMC Action News 5 will be in attendance to learn about the sting.

You can watch the press conference live online. Click here to tune in.

