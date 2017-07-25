Living Beyond Breast Cancer Conference set for October

When I read the first four words, "...Living Beyond Breast Cancer" I was captivated. Yes, we all want to live as long as possible. As a woman who was recently diagnosed, underwent surgery and radiation, I wanted to hear more.

It's the 2017 Living Beyond Breast Cancer Conference: Sharing Wisdom, Sharing Strength.

The conference promises to teach you about treatments and the best lifestyle options that can help women live their best lives.

How will they do that? With the help of leading medical professionals, those affected by breast cancer and caregivers sharing their experiences, concerns and knowledge.

The two-day conference will be Friday, October 6 - Sunday, October 8, 2017 at The Peabody Hotel in downtown Memphis.

You can register for the conference by clicking here.

