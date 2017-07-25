Living Beyond Breast Cancer Conference set for October

A 67-year-old man faces eight years in prison after pleading guilty to raping a woman 16 years ago, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.More >>
Southaven officials will host a town hall rally to address the growing opioid problem.More >>
Immigration Custom Enforcement (ICE) has conducted raids in the Memphis area beginning on Sunday.More >>
Domestic violence is the number one cause of crime reports at the Memphis apartments that report the most crime.More >>
The Kellogg plant in Rossville, Tennessee, will be laying off over 100 employees.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Surveillance video shows the 18-year-old pull into a parking spot, take the car seat out of the car and set it on the ground before driving away.More >>
Privately, Trump has speculated aloud to allies in recent days about the potential consequences of firing Sessions, according to three people who have recently spoken to the president.More >>
Prosecutors say a woman accepted a ride offer from a man then grabbed his 21-month-old daughter and ran off.More >>
The dentist is charged with failing to seek and provide adequate medical attention.More >>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
