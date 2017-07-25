Rossville Kellogg plant to lay off 117 employees

The Kellogg plant in Rossville, Tennessee, will be laying off over 100 employees.

Kellogg notified Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development of the layoff, which will come between September and December later this year.

A total of 117 workers at the Rossville plant on Morrison Road will be without a job.

In March, Kellogg announced it would close its Memphis distribution plant, laying off 172 employees, part of the company’s plan to move from a direct store model to a warehouse model.

