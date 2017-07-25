Domestic violence plagues high-crime apartments in Memphis

Domestic violence is the number one cause of crime reports at the Memphis apartments that report the most crime.

WMC Action News 5 investigators requested more information after police released a list of the top 19 apartment complexes in Memphis, as ranked by the most reports of crime.

The details show domestic violence is one of, if not the, top reason for crime reports at the top four offending apartments.

From February 6 to May 7 in 2017 (90 days), New Horizon Apartments, Hillview Village Apartments, Peppertree Apartments, and Eden at Watersedge saw a total of 359 crime reports.

Of those reported crimes, more than 26 percent of them were for domestic violence. That's 94 calls at four apartment complexes in just 90 days.

WMC Action News 5's Jerry Askin is asking investigators and apartment complex owners about the crimes and what can be done to reduce them. He'll have a full report tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 5.

Below is the Top 19 apartment for crime and the companies that own them:

Apartment Complex Number of incidents Owning Company New Horizon Apartments 141 Capital Equities LLC Hill View Apartments 71 UNKNOWN Peppertree Apartments 69 Tesco Properties Eden At Watersedge 62 New Life Multi-Family Management LLC Autumnwood 55 Lennox Living Chickasaw Place 51 Alco Management University Cabana 51 UNKNOWN Woodlake 50 UNKNOWN Greenbrook 48 Carroll Management Group Villages at Harrison Creek 47 AMG Realty Group Shadowbrook Townhomes 44 Property Asset Management Greenbriar 43 Alco Management Bella Vista 39 UNKNOWN Country Squire 38 CLK Multifamily Management Goodwill Village 38 Ledic Management Group LLC Bent Tree 37 MMI Multifamily Frisco Courts 37 Frisco Courts LP Mateo Square 37 UNKNOWN Millcreek Apartments 37 Ledic Realty Company LLC

Related items

Top 19 apartments for crime called police nearly 1,000 times over 90-day period

SLIDESHOW: 19 apartments with the most reported crime

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.