ICE raids expected to continue though Wednesday

Immigration Custom Enforcement (ICE) has conducted raids in the Memphis area this week, beginning on Sunday.

Leaked information suggests that the raids are expected to continue through Wednesday, but ICE would neither confirm nor deny the leaked information.

A woman recorded a video that was posted on Facebook of her father being detained by ICE.

The caption for the video essentially says that they continue ICE arrests in Memphis. Yuleiny Escobar recorded video this morning in the Hickory Hill and Winchester Road area, where immigration officers operated this morning. This young lady communicated with us (Memphis Noticias) for information on the arrest of her father.

In the video, the woman speaks mostly in Spanish. She is describing the scene, saying that she is recording them in a black car, in a blue car, white car, and an SUV.

Then she tells ICE that she is not going to record them, but she wants to ask what happened.

She says the men said they were going to come there, and in a few minutes, they showed up. She said he (a member of ICE) said he was going to leave, but he wasn't going to. He got out his ID, and he showed it to them. The women went on, explaining what was happening.

ICE said the operation was targeting adults who had entered the country illegally as children. Additionally, it targeted those 16 years and older who have criminal histories or gang ties.

