Upcoming opioid town hall to discuss addiction, prevention

Southaven officials will host a town hall rally to address the growing opioid problem.

Representatives from across the state of Mississippi will be there to discuss opioid abuse and how the community can help reduce its impact.

One in 10 people in Mississippi misuse prescription drugs, and abuse of such drugs has grown 400 percent in the past decade.

The event will take place at Landers Center in room 1 on Monday, August 1, at 6:30 p.m.

