Man found guilty of rape 16 years after leaving dentures at crime scene

A 67-year-old man faces eight years in prison after pleading guilty to raping a woman 16 years ago, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

Investigators said Thomas Maupin’s dentures, with his name imprinted on them, were found at the scene of the sexual assault on Thomas Street in 2001.

The dentures were taken into evidence, but was part of a sexual assault kit that became part of a growing backlog of untested cases.

The dentures were finally taken to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in July 2016 to be tested—15 years after the rape. A DNA match on the dentures linked the crime to Maupin.

Maupin’s dentures were made while he was in prison for the 1988 murder of a six-year-old girl in Washington.

Maupin was twice convicted for the murder of the six-year-old, and served 12 years in prison before the convictions were overturned.

The rape occurred on August 19, 2001, while a 31-year-old woman was approached by a man in his car who got out, stabbed her in the chin, and sexually assaulted her.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.