Man arrested for shooting off-duty deputy

An arrest was made in the shooting of an off-duty Shelby County deputy

Michael Marion was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting and robbery of the deputy on Monday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said Marion is also responsible for robbing two people around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

That robbery happened at the corner of Mulberry Street and Huling Avenue near the National Civil Rights Museum, just a few blocks from where the deputy was shot.

Marion has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of especially aggravated robbery.

