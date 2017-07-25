Firefighters' helmet cameras show dog rescues

Helmet camera footage from firefighters in Trumann, Arkansas, shows the dramatic rescue of two dogs that were trapped inside a burning house.

The fire happened in the 500 block of Maple Street on July 21.

Trumann Fire Department published the video from Lt. Winkles and Chief Kempers' helmet cameras on its Facebook page.

We're happy to report both dogs survived the fire.

