'Deplorable' junkyard house inspected by Code Enforcement

A woman admits to stealing from her neighbors and not paying rent. But, neighbors are describing her home as a junkyard.

Code Enforcement agents confronted the people living in a so-called junkyard house in Memphis.

WMC Action News 5 first reported on the house when neighbors told our investigators about the problems a house located near the intersection of Walter Street and Leroy Avenue was creating in their neighborhood.

Neighbors all referred to the house as the "junkyard house." They said the trash piling up around the house was an eyesore that was also causing a literal stink in the area.

"It's deplorable," neighbor Luke Hattley said. "It's a mark against the city of Memphis."

Code Enforcement agents arrived Tuesday to inspect the home. The agency said it had this home on its radar but fast tracked the case when the WMC Action News 5 investigators exposed the worries of nearby neighbors two weeks ago.

During Tuesday's inspection Code Enforcement found roaches inside the house, trash piled up in and around the house, holes in the walls, and no running water in the house.

Records reveal the owner of the home lives in Dallas, Texas.

It's unclear if the people living in the home have a legal right to do so, or if they are squatters. They are scheduled to appear in Environmental Court on Monday morning to defend their right to be in the house.

