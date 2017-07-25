Emmitt Till historical marker rededicated after being vandalized

A civil rights historical marker in Mississippi has been vandalized.

An Emmitt Till historical marker that was vandalized was rededicated.

The sign now stands again at the former Bryant's Grocery in Money, Mississippi, in Leflore County. It shares information detailing how Till's death galvanized the Civil Rights movement.

The 14-year-old African-American was lynched after offending a white woman in 1955.

In May, the historical marker was vandalized and damaged when someone scratched the marker with a blunt tool. In addition, vinyl panels had been peeled off that contained photos of Till and writings about him.

The sign was erected in 2011.

