Senatobia votes to stop city EMS from helping county residents

Pafford EMS will now be in charge of helping people living outside Senatobia. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Some Tate County residents may no longer have quick access to emergency medical assistance after Senatobia's Board of Aldermen voted to eliminate EMTs from responding to calls outside city limits.

This means people living outside Senatobia's city limits will have to wait until Pafford Emergency Medical Services, a private company, can respond to the emergency call. The nearest Pafford EMS location is located in Tunica, which is more than 30 minutes away.

Senatobia lawmakers defended their vote by saying they have a responsibility to protect the citizens of Senatobia.

"We just didn't need the citizens of Senatobia to be unprotected while we were going way outside of city limits," fire chief Gary Copeland said.

Mayor Alan Callicot said 911 dispatch needed to have a clearly defined boundaries to help first responders.

"It was difficult for us to send our personnel a couple of miles out into the county to help somebody that had fallen on the floor," Callicot said.

The mayor stressed that city emergency personnel will still respond to fires and vehicle crashes outside of Senatobia.

"I think there is some confusion where people are thinking, 'Oh my gosh, what if grandma is in a car wreck? What's going to happen?' Well, we are coming," Callicot said.

Those who live outside of Senatobia's city limits, like Robert and Ira Stroupe, are frustrated with the government's decision.

"We can't be without ambulance service out here," they said.

Both Robert and Ira are in their 80s and live less than one minute from the city limits. They said it is important that they have an ambulance service that can quickly reach them and take them to a hospital.

