Future of planned Arlington Kroger store unknown

For shoppers looking to pick up some fresh produce or snag a few steaks from Kroger in Arlington, they will have to wait just a little longer.

For now, it's not even clear if the doors to the planned Kroger in Arlington will open.

Kroger said the project has been "delayed until further notice."

The company released a statement that said they were still "optimistic" about the project, but it has been delayed.

"Nationally, The Kroger Company has reduced new store developments. Those capital expenditures are now focused on the customer experience plus, digital and technology initiatives. We are optimistic about the future of our new Arlington Marketplace Store. However, at this time, the project has been delayed until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience. Kroger will continue operating its current store in Arlington and we will provide updates to Arlington City officials regarding the progress of a future Marketplace Store."

