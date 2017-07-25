Former Memphis mayor proposes $5M juvenile detention fix

A familiar face sat down at the table during Tuesday's Memphis City Council committee meetings.More >>
Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted raids in the Memphis area this week and, according to leaked information, could continue through Wednesday. However, ICE would neither confirm nor deny that information.More >>
Some Tate County residents may no longer have quick access to emergency medical assistance after Senatobia's Board of Aldermen voted to eliminate EMTs from responding to calls outside city limits.More >>
An Emmitt Till historical marker that was vandalized several months ago was rededicated on Tuesday.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
A pair of men pleaded guilty to their roles in a multi-million-dollar compounding pharmacy health care fraud conspiracy.More >>
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.More >>
Birmingham police say three people died in a wreck Monday evening on Interstate 65 southbound that involved two 18-wheelers and another vehicle.More >>
The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.More >>
A Hawaii mother who was forced to hold her 2-year-old son in her lap after United Airlines sold his seat to a standby passenger is now suing the airline.More >>
Kyara, a three-month-old calf, was diagnosed with an infection, and her health never improved.More >>
An employee the Lawton Correctional Facility is facing charges after she brought marijuana into the prison using an adult diaper. The incident happened on July 22nd. Amie McCaine arrived for her shift and her co-workers say she smelled like marijuana. She advised her coworker that she was in the presence of others prior to her shift that had been using the drug. During a urinalysis and pat search, authorities found a diaper containing 67 grams of marijuana.More >>
