Will Ole Miss look to past for next permanent head football coach

With all the hubbub over what to do now that Hugh Freeze is no longer the future of Ole Miss football, the Rebels may look at the past. They could look to the place where they plucked Freeze from, for their long term solution - the past - and they could have their eyes set on Arkansas State.

Blake Anderson may be the next man up on the Ole Miss ultimate wish list.

Anderson is the latest in a sort of cradle of coaches pantheon the Red Wolves have produced.

Since Freeze left ASU after a one-season Sun Belt Conference Championship in 2011, the Red Wolves have hired, and eventually had to wave goodbye, to Gus Malzahn and Bryan Harsin for bigger jobs.

Anderson is the latest head coach to put up big wins in Jonesboro.

In three years he's led the Red Wolves to 24-15 overall record, including a 20-4 conference mark with two league titles. Things look up for this season as well.

Speaking at Sun Belt Media Days, Anderson says,

"Our goal is to find a way to win another conference title, five out of the last six years we've been able to do that. We need to make that six out of seven and play well in non-conference play and put ourselves in a position to be the best team in the group of five. I know those are huge goals but that's exactly what we will be talking about from day one."



The Red Wolves play at Nebraska September 2 and Host Miami September 9 in Jonesboro.

Alexander has 2 years and about $1.7 million dollars left on his ASU contract.

