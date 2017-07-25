Woman indicted for stabbing boyfriend to death, lying to police

A 38-year-old woman was indicted by a grand jury for murdering her boyfriend and then lying to investigators.

Ariane Stokes was indicted on first-degree murder Tuesday in the stabbing death last year of her boyfriend. His body was not discovered until about a week after his death, according to District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

Dennis Jackson, 34, was stabbed to death on December 4, 2016, in the 700 block of North Montgomery Street, near Jackson Avenue, in North Memphis.

He was discovered on December 15 after family members asked Memphis Police Department to do a welfare check on him because they had not heard from him in a while. Officers discovered his decomposing body in the living room where he had been stabbed multiple times in the back, neck, and other parts of his body.

Stokes was also indicted for filing a false report. She told investigators the cuts on her hand were made when someone assaulted her.

