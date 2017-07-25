Wednesday @10: Pastors critique church dress codes

Come as you are, or dress to impress in the house of the Lord?

Mid-South pastors are butting heads over what is appropriate to wear to church.

The debate started when COGIC Bishop Dr. Earl Carter saw Dr. Matthew Stevenson preaching in a shirt that showed his arm tattoos, while he wore dreadlocks in his hair.

The pastors then went back and forth arguing over the importance (or lack thereof) of a dress code at church.

Wednesday at 10 p.m., WMC Action News 5 reaches out to local religious experts to get their thoughts on the war of words and to determine if God really cares what you wear in the pews.

