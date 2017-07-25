16-year-old killed by Marion police officer identified

The 16-year-old shot and killed by a Marion Police Department officer has been identified

Police said Aries Clark was shot and killed on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at East Arkansas Youth Services, which is an emergency shelter for juveniles, on Cypress Avenue.

Clark was rushed to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Arkansas State Police released limited information about the shooting. A decision about whether to release the officers' names will come later.

Two officers have been placed on paid administrative leave until the end of the investigation, according to police.

