16-year-old killed by Marion police officers identified

The 16-year-old shot and killed by a Marion Police Department officer is identified as Aries Clark.

The shooting happened at East Arkansas Youth Services, which is an emergency shelter for juveniles, on Cypress Avenue.

Clark was rushed to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

"I never expected not to see my son again. I had saw him that Thursday and were trying to figure out how we were going to do therapy to get help for him," Clark's mother Vicky Clark said.

She said her son was being disruptive and that is why The West Memphis High student ended up at East Arkansas Youth Service in Marion.

The teenager's father said "he was just being unruly. He ran away from home twice, so we needed help with him. We just went from needing some help to the next thing we know he's dead."

Moments after officers fired shots outside the East Arkansas Youth Services building, videos began surfacing on social media. In those videos, a man can be seen standing near the front door of the youth shelter. Seconds later, four shots are fired.

His parents said doctors told them their son was shot in the back and the back of his head.

"Everybody is really trying to get the real story about what really happened," resident Janerrica Stringfellow said.

Marion Police Chief Gary Kelley declined to say why officers were called to the building. But, Arkansas State Police said 16-year-old Aries Clark was shot shortly after officers got to the shelter around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Word of the shooting spread quickly around Marion.

"They was trying to say that he was trying to get back there some how," Stringfellow said.

Stringfellow said Clark was in an argument with someone and was about to return to the shelter to shoot that person.

"I guess the police stopped him in his tracks and caught him before he made it to the center," Stringfellow said.

Arkansas State Police released limited information about the shooting. Two officers have been placed on paid administrative leave until the end of the investigation. A decision about whether to release those officers' names will come later.

East Arkansas Youth Services posted a statement requesting prayers for everyone involved.

"The staff and administration greatly appreciate the support of law enforcement, mental health professionals, and all public services in dealing with this situation and in performing our ongoing work with young people."

Counselors were brought in Wednesday to help those living and working at the center deal with the tragic situation.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.