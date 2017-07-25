16-year-old shot by Marion police - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

16-year-old shot by Marion police

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MARION, AR (WMC) -

A 16-year-old was shot by a Marion Police Department officer.

The shooting happened at East Arkansas Youth Services on Cypress Avenue in Marion.

Arkansas State Police is investigating.

The teen was rushed to the hospital and remains in critical condition after the shooting.

