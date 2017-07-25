Tate County vote reduces number of fire truck responses, EMS remains

A vote in Tate County impacted first responders and the number of runs the fire department will be making to assist those outside the city limits of Senatobia.

Pafford Emergency Medical Services said while a fire truck will no longer go with every ambulance outside of the city, ambulances will be dispatched at the normal response times within the city of Senatobia and beyond in Tate County.

The ambulances will continue to come from inside city limits to help those who live outside the city.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.