Police ask residents to call MPD about crime, not post on Nextdoor

Memphis Police Department is warning those who belong to the popular Nextdoor app that if they're posting crime online they also need to be notifying authorities.

MPD said they have received several calls concerning Nextdoor messages recently talking about burglaries. Police said those posts had information they needed for their investigations.

Officers said Nextdoor is an excellent way to share this information, but they are urging the community to share the information by calling the non-emergency line, Crime Stoppers, or 911 for emergencies.

