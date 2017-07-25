MPD releases photo of man wanted for 5 counts of aggravated robbery

Memphis police are searching for two men responsible for robbing a group of other men.

MPD said on July 1 several men were approached at approximately 3:10 p.m. in the 1200 block of Wells Station by two men. The victims said the two men forced them to the ground and robbed them.

Investigators have identified one of the two men wanted for the robbery.

Christopher Cole, 23, has been identified by police as a suspect and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on five counts of aggravated robbery.

If you know his location, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

