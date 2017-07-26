Mississippi State opens fall football practice

Are you ready for some football?

Well, you better be, because it's almost here.

Fall camp underway on a hot day in Starkville for the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

State is the first SEC program to open camp as the Bulldogs look to build off last season's 6-7 record.

Because of the shortage of teams eligible for bowl games, the Bulldogs were picked to go to the St. Petersburg Bowl, which they won, beating Miami of Ohio 17-16.

Using that victory to jump start enthusiasm for a new year, head coach Dan Mullen, who's entering his ninth year in Starkville, shares his pride for the young Bulldogs with the media before practice.

"We got 29 opportunities to get on the field and improve ourselves, practice as a team, and get ready to kickoff this season," Mullen said. "And I'm excited the attitude our team has. You know we only have 12 seniors on the roster, so we're a young football team. I want to see the energy we attack this training camp with. The energy when we go out their and the passion everyday to improve as players and improve as a football team."

The Bulldogs will open their season against Charleston Southern at Davis Wade Stadium on September 2 at 3 p.m.

