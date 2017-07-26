Memphis Police warning about NextDoor, Excessive heat warning today, Explaining why Kroger in Arlington is delayed

Good Wednesday morning!

Here are some of the stories we're following for you this morning:

An Arkansas teen has been rushed to the hospital after investigators say he was shit by Marion Police. The teen is in critical condition. Details this morning.

Memphis police are warning those who belong to the popular Nextdoor app that if they're posting crime online..they also need to be notifying authorities. We'll explain the problem.

Nearly a year after plans were announced for a new Kroger in Arlington, people are wondering, where is it? We explain why construction has hit a standstill.

We are hearing from the man Southaven Police were looking for... before they shot and killed that man's neighbor at the wrong address.Details this morning.

Ground workers plan a massive picket against American Airlines at Dallas Fort Worth today. Details behind it this morning on WMC.



Weather:

Excessive Heat Warning in place from Noon-7 p.m for Shelby, Lauderdale, Tipton, Crittenden, Cross, Poinsett, Mississippi counties. Heat Index will be between 110-115 degrees.

Most of our other counties are under a Heat Advisory. Heat Index: 105-109 degrees. We're talking about the heat and when we can see relief on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :

Officers kill man with no active warrants at wrong house

WMC5 INVESTIGATES: How did Jessica die? Part 1

16-year-old shot, critically wounded at youth services center

Confessed killer smiles in court

Officers who killed Southaven man possibly responded to wrong house



