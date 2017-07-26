18-year-old shot, killed after shots fired at home

An 18-year-old was shot and killed in a possible drive-by Tuesday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened on Chelwood Drive, close to the intersection of East Shelby Drive and Riverdale Road.

When police arrived at the home near midnight, they found an 18-year-old that had been shot several times.

Officials said the home had been shot several times from the outside.

The man died from his injuries.

There is no information on a possible suspect at this time.

