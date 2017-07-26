Family displaced after faulty wiring sets home ablaze

Williams' son cuddles with his friend in a car after they were taken from their home by the fire. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A Memphis father and his three-year-old son are homeless after their Fox Meadows apartment went up in flames.

Fire officials rushed to Eden at Watersedge Apartments around 12:30 Wednesday morning.

Antwuan Williams said maintenance workers visited his apartment to repair the air conditioner—not long after, the fire started.

Williams, whose son has a heart disease, rushed to get everyone out of the home, including his girlfriend and her daughter.

"I'm thinking it was someone else's apartment, so I immediately grabbed my family to get them out and started knocking on my neighbor's door," Williams said. "When I came back in to investigate, it's fire shooting out of my air vents. All of this was on fire."

Memphis Fire Department investigators determined the fire to be caused by faulty electrical wiring.

This is the same apartment complex where WMC Action News 5’s Andy Wise uncovered a “revolving door” of complaints and environmental court penalties for air conditioning failures, mounting health concerns, and incompetent maintenance staff.

At a hearing last week, a city code enforcement supervisor asked the courts to make sure the apartment managers use reputable, licensed contractors.

