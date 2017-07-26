Family displaced after faulty wiring sets home ablaze

An 18-year-old was shot and killed in a possible drive-by Tuesday night, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Memphis police are searching for two men responsible for robbing a group of other men.More >>
A 16-year-old was shot by a Marion Police Department officer.More >>
Countless Mid-South brides have smiled for photographers in the Japanese Garden of Tranquility with its iconic Red Bridge at Memphis Botanic Garden.More >>
A Memphis father and his three-year-old son are homeless after their Fox Meadows apartment went up in flames.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, is scheduled to be executed on Wednesday.More >>
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.More >>
An employee the Lawton Correctional Facility is facing charges after she brought marijuana into the prison using an adult diaper. The incident happened on July 22nd. Amie McCaine arrived for her shift and her co-workers say she smelled like marijuana. She advised her coworker that she was in the presence of others prior to her shift that had been using the drug. During a urinalysis and pat search, authorities found a diaper containing 67 grams of marijuana.More >>
The Texas 1-year-old has known her hero, Tarrant County, TX Deputy Constable Mark Diebold since she was born. Literally.More >>
The U.S Supreme Court gave approval for the execution of the child killer to proceed.More >>
The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.More >>
