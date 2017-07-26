Report: Herbicide traces in Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream

Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream is under fire after a test uncovered a controversial ingredient in its ice cream.

The Organic Consumers Association reports that 10 of 11 samples of the Vermont-based ice cream had traces of Glyphosate.

That's a key ingredient in Herbicide.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer, a unit of the World Health Organization, declared that Glyphosate "probably" could cause some cancers.

Among the flavors the Glyphosate was reportedly found in was Cherry Garcia, Half-Baked, Phish Food and Peanut Butter Cookie.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.